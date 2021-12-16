Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

