Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 31,212 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kellogg by 263.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE K opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

