RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $163.63 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

