Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $16.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $668.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

