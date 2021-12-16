PIVX Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $894,036.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006881 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,788,360 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

