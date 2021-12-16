Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

