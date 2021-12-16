ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,554.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $82,554.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00325249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00143469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00087280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

