Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Viper Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $223,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.37 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

