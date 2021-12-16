WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Premier worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 822.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Premier by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 358,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

