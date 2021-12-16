Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,125 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 2,317,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

XPeng stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 7.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

