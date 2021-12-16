Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 604 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

HWM opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

