Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $334,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

