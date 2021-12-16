Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 768 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.