Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

PRBZF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.65. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

