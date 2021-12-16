Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

