Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 67.0% in November

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMYT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $623.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.65. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

