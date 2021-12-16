Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTAU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Artisan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

