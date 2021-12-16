1,291 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

