YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

