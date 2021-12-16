Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Evotec (EVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evotec (ETR: EVT):

12/16/2021 – Evotec was given a new €50.00 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2021 – Evotec was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/1/2021 – Evotec was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2021 – Evotec was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/29/2021 – Evotec was given a new €50.00 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2021 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/28/2021 – Evotec was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – Evotec was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

ETR:EVT opened at €44.58 ($50.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.88. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €26.45 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.