YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

