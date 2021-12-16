Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SCHX stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

