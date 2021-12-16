Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

