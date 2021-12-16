Piper Sandler Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.51.

Shares of AJG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

