Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Alset EHome International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 282.05%.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 7,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $4,399,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

