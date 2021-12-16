FY2023 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $873,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

