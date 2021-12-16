Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

