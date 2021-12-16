FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FMC by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in FMC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

