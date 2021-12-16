Secure Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

