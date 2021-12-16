Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 506.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

