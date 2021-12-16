TransAlta Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 41.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

