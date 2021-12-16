Brokers Set Expectations for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

