West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

