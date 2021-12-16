C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,846,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.