Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $300,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.