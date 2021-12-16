Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 1,989 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $22,102.50.

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

