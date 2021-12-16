Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xylem by 23.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

