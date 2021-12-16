Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

