Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. Ares Management has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 247,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.