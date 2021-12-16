Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

