Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

