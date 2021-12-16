Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $697.31 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.27. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

