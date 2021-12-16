Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

