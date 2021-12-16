Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

