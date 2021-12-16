Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

ORRF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $271.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

