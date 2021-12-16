Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

