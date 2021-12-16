Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 205 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

