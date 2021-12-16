Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 223,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

EMR opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

