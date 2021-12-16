Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.94. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $259.64 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

