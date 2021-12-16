American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 35.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

AXP opened at $162.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.